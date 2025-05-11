Posted in: Current News, TV | Tagged: The prisoner

The Prisoner Original Call Sheet, Script & Prop Badge at Auction

An original call sheet, a working script, and a Number 240 prop badge used in one episode of cult TV show The Prisoner are up at auction.

Article Summary Original script, call sheet, and Number 240 badge from The Prisoner are up for auction at Chiswick Auctions

Items come directly from actress Norma West, who played Number 240 in the classic Prisoner episode "Dance of the Dead"

The auction estimate surged from £100 to over £2,500 as fans recognize the rare, collectible Prisoner memorabilia

The Prisoner remains a cult TV favorite, renowned for its surreal setting and enduring pop culture influence

It is possible that Chiswick Auctions didn't exactly know what they had on their hands. Or how rare and exceptional it is that something like this comes onto the market. An original script from the legendary TV show The Prisoner, along with a prop badge as worn in the show and a call sheet from the shoot, all from actress Norma West. She played Number 240, an official observer of Number 6 in episode 8, The Day Of The Dead. They listed it with an estimate of £100-£150; it has now just jumped north of £2500, and once the secret is out, it could go a lot higher.

Norma West posted to Instagram, "I had the great good fortune to be given a lovely role in the series The Prisoner, which starred Patrick McGoohan. It was the most wonderful experience. I kept the script, a call sheet and my badge. Alas the time has come to part with my collection of memories and they will go up for auction at Chiswick Auctions .. a timed online auction from May 2 -May 18."

Thr lost is listed as "Original typed script for the episode 'Dance of the Dead' (season 1, episode 8) of the British science fiction series 'The Prisoner', starring Patrick McGoohan, some handling wear, original wrappers, 4to; with original call sheet and original badge (3) PROVENANCE: From the collection of actress Norma West, who starred in the episode."

The Prisoner was a TV series created by Patrick McGoohan in which he plays Number Six, an unnamed British intelligence agent who is abducted and imprisoned in a mysterious coastal village after resigning from his position. A single series of 17 episodes was made and broadcast in 1967, filmed in Wales. A surreal adventure series, it has gained a cult following and has been rather influential in the decades that followed.

Norma West is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth of York in the BBC series The Shadow of the Tower in 1972, but is also fondly remembered in her role in The Prisoner. She also appeared in The Prisoner's predecessor, Danger Man, as well as TV roles in Mr. Rose, Ace of Wands, Crown Court, A Touch of Frost, Lovejoy, The Ruth Rendell Mysteries, The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes: The Master Blackmailer, The Murder at the Vicarage with Joan Hickson, played Hilary in Smiley's People in 1982 and Wilhelmina Lawson in Agatha Christie's Poirot – Dumb Witness in 1996. Film roles included Spaceflight IC-1, The Projected Man, Battle Beneath the Earth, Run a Crooked Mile, Man at the Top, Why Shoot the Teacher? and And the Ship Sails On through the sixties, seventies, and eighties. She is now retired, living in Spain.

