The Rascalz, Repackaged with New Names, Debut as MSK on WWE NXT

Former Impact Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier, better known as Wentz and Dez from The Rascalz, made their short-awaited debut on WWE NXT this week. I say short-awaited not for lack of interest, but because it's only been a little more than a month since the pair signed with WWE after leaving Impact. Trey Miguel, the third member of the Rascalz (and the one most often pushed as a singles star in Impact), hasn't yet signed with a new company.

Dez and Wentz are now known, respectively, as Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Their team is now known as MSK. WWE will own the trademarks to all of those. MSK faced Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament on tonight's episode of NXT, winning the match to advance to the next round. So it looks like WWE is planning to give the team, who have quite a bit of TV experience from Impact, an immediate push.

Bleeding Cool's Chad McMahon, who recapped NXT for the site tonight, sent us the following notes:

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas vs. MSK Time to find out who the mystery tag team is. MSK are… Nash Carter… and Wes Lee…? Yes, it's the wrestlers formerly known as Dez and Wentz, the Rascalz. They've been repackeged, and personally, The Chadster is totally on board with this. Nash Carter is definitely a better name than Dez. It really fits him more. Uh… unless Carter is Wentz. The Chadster isn't totally sure who was repackaged as who. In any case, it's better than it was before because WWE thought of it. Ah, okay, Vic Joseph explains that Wentz is Carter. He even slips in a reference to the Rascalz, which is the kind of chicanery The Chadster normally has no tolerence for, but he'll let it slide just this once. Oh, dang it, The Chadster has been so preoccupied with figuring out who is Nash Carter and who is Wes Lee that he missed most of the dang match! MSK wins with a move that Vic Joseph also calls MSK to advance to the next round of the tournament. Winners: MSK

