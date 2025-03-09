Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Returns Tonight: Our S04E01: "Prelude" Preview

Check out our preview of the fourth and final season opener of HBO and creator Danny McBride's The Righteous Gemstones, S04E01: "Prelude."

It's the beginning of the end as we know it – and we're still not sure we're feeling fine about it. Of course, we're talking about the fourth and final season of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. Though the world-famous televangelist family has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, the Gemstone family ties run deep – but their codependence is about to be tested like never before as they try to move forward without letting go of their storied past.

That brings us to tonight's season opener, S04E01: "Prelude" (written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and McBride) – and we have a preview to help set the mood. Along with the newest season image gallery, we also have a look at McBride's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he discussed the final season (and more) and brought along a clip. In addition, we also have a look back at some of the show's best insults and a special spotlight on Walton Goggins' Uncle Baby Billy.

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

