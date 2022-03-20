My Hero Academia Season 6 Key Art Highlights Some Somber Pro Heroes

As if we are not hyped enough already, the new key art for My Hero Academia Season 6 reveals some very somber Pro Heroes. The previous art that was released showed Deku surrounded by his usual green aura sort of mirrored by Shigaraki in dull purple, with what appeared to be bubbles as if he is underwater. This image was pretty effective in setting a tone as it did not just hint, but showed they will be the main focus on the upcoming Paranormal Liberation War. The art shows how much both characters have changed, it shows how confident and determined they have become in fulfilling their purpose for the side they each stand for.

A few months ago the official trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6 was revealed, and if it has something in common with the tone in the recent artwork reveal is: the tone is dark and somber. We see some of the Pro Heroes we have come to love standing in what seems like against something big, as we see shadows of other Pro Heroes lined up behind. Not even Hawks has his usual confident grin, which says a lot— not often are we presented with a serious version of him. Which is only fair after the end of last season and how things had built up. It is only fair to imagine things will be going to hell in the show pretty soon, it is just a matter of how bad it will really get. I wonder if there will be a villains' version of this image. We get Deku and Shigaraki in one, I am sure they will balance this one out with a look at the Paranormal Liberation Front… right?

Although, the image does remind me of a scene in the trailer where we see two large gatherings of Pro Heroes rushing toward something at the mention of the Paranormal Liberation Front. The trailer also did a great job of showing the urgency and strain amongst all players. Except for a smirking Mirko, there is not another shot of any of the Heroes smiling throughout, only a very evil grin toward the end. Once again, even Hawks is serious in the trailer. I am excited to see the upcoming arc animated. I hope it delves right into the action and that it does not let go through the whole season. This arc really does raise all the stakes and it is the moment where MHA will reach its Azkaban point: from here on, there is no turning back.