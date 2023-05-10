The Righteous Gemstones S03 Turns Faith Into A Contact Sport: Trailer Returning on June 18th, here's an official teaser for HBO's Danny McBride, Edi Patterson & Adam Devine-starring The Righteous Gemstones.

More than a year after it was announced that the Danny McBride-created, written & executive-produced series would be back for a third season, we're getting an extended look at what to come with the third season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. And if there's a theme that's running throughout all of the holy mayhem that you're about to see? Be careful what you pray for… because He might be listening. But as tough as it is to keep our eyes off of McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson & Adam Devine, it's a "righteously extreme" Steve Zahn and a very shady-looking Stephen Dorff that we're definitely going to need to keep on our radars.

The cast for the second season included McBride, Devine, Patterson, Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. Heavy (and hysterical) is the head that wears the (thorny) crown in the following teaser for HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 – set to hit screens on Sunday, June 18th:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride; directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson & Chris Pappas. HBO will premiere the first two episodes of the 9-episode third season on Sunday, June 18th (10 pm – 11 pm ET/PT), and will also be available to stream on Max (the new name for HBO Max as of May 23rd).