Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Series Finale Preview: A Final Test of Faith?

Here's our preview for the finale of HBO and series creator/EP McBride's The Righteous Gemstones, S04E09: "That Man of God May Be Complete."

What will the future hold for Eli (John Goodman), Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and Judy (Edi Patterson)? We're a very short time away from getting those answers, with HBO and series creator/EP McBride's The Righteous Gemstones wrapping up its run tonight with S04E09: "That Man of God May Be Complete." After last week brought a reunion between Eli and Lori (Megan Mullally) – and Corey (Seann William Scott) found a way for Cobb (Michael Rooker) to help keep the alligators fed – we've got one more chapter to go. But based on the wording of the official overview below, we're getting a wee bit nervous. Along with our usual preview, we've included a look at what McBride, DeVine, and Patterson have shared over the past week or so about tonight's series-ender.

The Righteous Gemstones Finale: "That Man of God May Be Complete"

The Righteous Gemstones Finale: "That Man of God May Be Complete" – A stroke of fate has left its mark on the Gemstone family. Together, they travel to Galilee Gulch. There, their faith is put to the ultimate test. Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode and the official image gallery:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!