The Rock Says He & WWE President Nick Khan Are Lifelong Friends

One WWE personality fans don't know a lot about is WWE President Nick Khan, who has become a more prominent and highly important part of the company in the past couple of years as it appears he is the one who is shaping everything going forward. A WWE personality fans do know a lot about is the legendary wrestler and Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who surprised everyone yesterday when he revealed online that he and Khan are actually quite close friends and even grew up together.

In a post on his official Instagram yesterday, The Rock shared a recent photo of himself, Nick Khan, and Nahnatchka Khan (Nick's sister) and revealed in the caption that the three of them are lifelong friends since their childhood in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This one's special. Means a lot to me. Years in the making. Full circle. In the mid 1980's, Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan and myself used to run around as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii every month when my grandmother would promote her pro wrestling shows at our local arena. As kids we LOVED the pro wrestling business and as adults, our love and respect for the wrestling business has become boundless. Now years later…. Nick is WWE PRESIDENT. Nahnatchka is one of the best TV show runners in Hollywood and the CREATOR OF YOUNG ROCK ~ our award winning TV series on NBC, based on my wild upbringing in the world of pro wrestling. And I've gone on to do a thing or two and become famous for rocking a fanny pack. Life is unpredictable. Amazing. Here we all are.

While finding out that The Rock and WWE President Nick Khan are friends since childhood is probably surprising enough, fans are probably also surprised to find out that Nick Khan's sister, Nahnatchka Khan, is a successful TV Writer and Producer, who has worked on such shows as Malcolm In The Middle, American Dad!, Fresh Off The Boat, and The Rock's own show currently on NBC, Young Rock, which she also serves as Showrunner for.

Small world, huh?