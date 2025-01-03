Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie: 5 FYI Things to Know Before Season 7; Nolan & Lopez Recaps

ABC's The Rookie posts five things to keep in mind before Season 7; Nathan Fillion and Alyssa Diaz recap Nolan's and Lopez's Season 6 stories.

With only days to go until S07E01: "The Shot" hits screens, ABC continues making sure everyone is on the same page heading into the premiere of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Releasing the official trailer on Thursday was a huge move – and we just wanted to take a second to note how nice it is to see Ricky Whittle (American Gods) back on our screens – and based on the trailer reaction to his scene, it looks like a lot of folks agree. For this go-around, we have two more members of the cast recapping their characters' respective Season 6 stories – but before we get to that? The hit series is using its social media account to recap five key moments from the sixth season to keep in mind for Season 7.

We've got Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) getting married – with Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) crashing the honeymoon. Of course, there was the "Chenford" – Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) – breakup, Nolan and Baily deciding to adopt, and Oscar (Matthew Glave) and Jason (Steve Kazee) escaping. Here's a look:

Here's a look at Fillion and Diaz getting fans up-to-speed on what went down with Nolan and Lopez, respectively, heading into the upcoming season:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1: "The Shot" & Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

