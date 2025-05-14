Posted in: ABC, Fox, TV | Tagged: castle, firefly, nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie, Firefly, or Castle? Fillion on Who Would Win in a Fight

Richard Castle, John Nolan, or Mal Reynolds? Nathan Fillion (Castle, The Rookie, Firefly) knows who would win if a fight ended up going down.

Regarding actors who've had a major impact on the pop culture/geek community, Nathan Fillion is a name that's definitely in the conversation. Look no further than the official trailer for James Gunn's Superman that was released earlier today, with Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner showing us how a power ring is meant to be used. In fact, Fillion is reprising the role for Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring HBO series Lanterns and the second season of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Away from the spandex, Fillion has had a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan – and who can forget Fillion's runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity)? With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? Fillion answered that very question during Disney's Upfronts on Tuesday.

We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series Lanterns stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), and Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

