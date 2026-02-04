Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil Signals Season 8 Wrap with Heartfelt Post

The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil announced that Season 8 was wrapping filming in a touching and heartfelt post that you need to check out...

We've got a very different update to pass along regarding the eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. Instead of an update on an upcoming episode or two, we've got Melissa O'Neil checking in to signal that filming on Season 8 was wrapping. But O'Neil's post was a touching, heartfelt message expressing her appreciation for being on a show that's proven to be this successful, especially in an industry where successes like that are few and far between. After thanking her castmates, the production crew, and Hawley for everything they do to make the show a reality, O'Neil wrapped by adding, "To be 8 years in on a project and in close enough proximity to watch everyone growing and expanding in their capacity, artistry and precision is such a gift. I'm so proud to be a part of this show. I sincerely hope [The Rookie] gets to come back for Season 9. Until then, I hope you have loved Season 8 so far, there is a LOT more to come – you're in for a ride this year."

Here's a look at O'Neil's post from this afternoon, followed by the complete text of her message and a look ahead to next week:

Take 8 🎬 Being a part of @therookieabc and having the opportunity to continue to tell Lucy Chen's story this year has been such a blessing on my life! 💛 One of the wild elements of this business is that nothing is ever certain. Nothing promised is a guarantee. Season 8 has been a marathon of sorts, an ambitious adventure and the show feels stronger and more exciting than ever. As everyone wraps filming today – I've been reflecting on how these transitions always feel like a mystery. People were tired and ready to get home and rest on my last day and yet I could feel a part of myself willing time to slow to soak it in. You never know when it could be your last time doing ____ being ____. Tending to one's relationship to impermanence produces such lovely fruit… It is not lost on me how precious and rare this is and I don't care if it comes off saccharine… To our writers, producers, crew, camera department, grips, LIGHTING, sound, props, costumes, makeup, hair, our AD's who feel like absolute miracle workers, all of our PA's, our wonderful Directors, the INCREDIBLE stunt team, background, GUEST STARS, casting, locations, set design… (and that's not even touching the hands the show is in now with post production and all of the behind the scenes people who run the *business* of it all) You all are the ones who truly make The Rookie what it is. You and our relentlessly hard working, non-sleeping-but-make-it-look-easy-showrunner @alexi.hawley. 😅 Without everyone's dedication, GRIT, good humor, and perseverance this would not be possible. Congratulations to everyone on another great season in the can! My fellow cast, I don't know how it's possible but familiarity has not dulled my awe of you even a little bit. Thank you for being a source of inspiration and camaraderie. To be 8 years in on a project and in close enough proximity to watch everyone growing and expanding in their capacity, artistry and precision is such a gift. I'm so proud to be a part of this show. I sincerely hope @therookieabc gets to come back for Season 9. Until then, I hope you have loved Season 8 so far, there is a LOT more to come – you're in for a ride this year.

The Rookie S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

