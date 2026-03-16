Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E11 Preview: Lucy Faces the "Aftermath"; Glasser Free?

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S08E11: "Aftermath," as well as our look at S08E12: "Spy Games."

Article Summary Lucy returns to duty after a traumatic attack in The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11, "Aftermath."

The team fears Liam Glasser could be released as a new twist disrupts his case.

Guest star Sean Patrick Thomas guest-stars as the team hunts for a killer in tonight’s episode.

Episode 12, "Spy Games," will see an FBI-LAPD sting and trouble for Wesley and Angela’s marriage.

After the crushing way things wrapped on last week's episode, fans know that tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie is going to be an emotionally intense one. While Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) prepares to return to work after that brutal life-or-death attack, the team needs to deal with the possibility that Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) could end up back on the streets. Here's a look at the episode overview, image gallery, trailer, a sneak peek, and some cool extras for S08E11: "Aftermath," followed by the official overview for S08E12: "Spy Games."

The Rookie S08E11: "Aftermath" & S08E12: "Spy Games" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 11: "Aftermath" – Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer. Sean Patrick Thomas (Gen V) guest stars.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 12: "Spy Games" – The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey, while Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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