The Rookie Season 3 Preview: Nolan Deals with an Unexpected Visitor

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC's third season of The Rookie– and if things haven't been volatile enough in his professional life? Sunday night's "La Fiera" finds Nolan (Nathan Fillion) dealing with an unexpected visitor in the form of his mother, played by Watchmen star Frances Fisher. Meanwhile, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) has personal matters of her own that need to be addressed- and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) considers a major life-changing decision. Here's a look at a set of preview images, followed by a promo, episode overview, and sneak preview of what viewers can expect from Sunday night's chapter.

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 3 "La Fiera" Officer John Nolan's mom makes an unannounced visit that complicates his life, and Sergeant Grey considers retiring. Written by Terence Paul Winter and Natalie Callaghan, and directed by Sylvain White.

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode, along with a sneak preview that gives viewers more than enough when it comes to what they need to know about the dynamic between Nolan and his mom. Also guest-starring this week are Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Brandon Routh as Officer Doug Stanton, and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins.

With a contact name like "momster" how do you think the rest of this visit will go? 😅 Find out when @Frances_Fisher guest stars on #TheRookie tomorrow on ABC! pic.twitter.com/JaU11ziJOC — The Rookie (@therookie) January 16, 2021

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.