The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 5 "The Vow" Overview: A Chenford Mystery?

It looks like Tim leaves Lucy looking for answers (and him) in the overview for ABC & Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 5: "The Vow."

Our update earlier this week on what's ahead with ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, we were taking a look at the overview & preview images for "Training Day," which spotlights Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back at work since the assault and the team investigating a homicide that might have links to the pentagram killer. In addition, Winter shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself as he filmed a pretty serious fight scene in the bed of a pickup truck for the season finale. Now, we have a look at the overview for S06E05: "The Vow," as Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) try to figure out what to do with an unexpected discovery at a crime scene while Tim (Eric Winter) goes it alone when someone from his past returns – leaving Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) looking for answers… and him.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 4: "Training Day": It's Officer Aaron Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he's ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 5: "The Vow": When a toddler is found at the scene of a crime, John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) must decide whether to let the child go to a shelter for the night or care for her themselves. Meanwhile, when someone from his past returns, Tim (Eric Winter) disappears and leaves Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) in the dark.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

