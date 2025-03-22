Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11 "Speed" Images Released; S07E12 Overview

We've got some images to add to the episode trailer for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E11: "Speed," and the overview for S07E12: "April Fools."

Okay, we've got some good news and some "eh" news (because it's not really bad). The good news is that we have preview images for ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E11: "Speed" that spotlight Angela (Alyssa Diaz), Nyla (Mekia Cox), and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) – always a good thing. The "eh" news? This might be one of the smallest image galleries we've had to pass along in quite some time – maybe more will get released? Maybe this is one of those episodes that they don't want to run the chance of spoiling because there's big action stuff going on…? We will update if more are released – but for now, we've included both images in our rundown below (along with an official overview for S07E12: "April Fools").

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11: "Speed" & Ep. 12: "April Fools" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

