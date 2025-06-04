Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: Deric Augustine Teases Working on Ep. 801 Script

The Rookie star Deric Augustine took to social media to let fans know that he's already hard at work highlighting the script for Episode 801.

Earlier today, we covered how ABC's The Rookie star Nathan Fillion received a doctorate from Concordia University over this past weekend. In our write-up, we mentioned how we were on a holding pattern until things started heating up production-wise on the eighth season. Did we think it would only be a few hours before we would be back into Season 8 coverage mode? Nope, but series star Deric Augustine surprised us with a social media post this evening showing off the top of the script cover to the upcoming season opener (with three emojis shushing us to not tell anyone).

Here's a look at the first of Augustine's two tweets, with the first revealing the script cover to The Rookie Episode 801 and a Sharpie to signal that early work on Season 8 is already underway. Following that? Well, we won't spoil a fun surprise perfect to celebrate the occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

