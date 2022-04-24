The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Overview; S04E19 "Simone" Preview

Beginning tonight, fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie are in for a special two-episode treat with S04E19 "Simone," introducing Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) for the first of a two-part storyline that's also serving as a backdoor pilot for an FBI-focused spinoff. But before we get to previewing tonight's first chapter, we have some intel to offer on next Sunday's episode, S04E20 "Enervo." Written by EP Alexi Hawley & Terrence Paul Winter and directed by Bill Roe, here's a look at the official logline: "The team alongside the LA Division of the FBI are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist. Meanwhile, the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA's involvement in the situation."

Nash stars as Simone Clark, a force of nature & the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own. Co-starring Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark Now here's a look at the preview images, official promo, and overview for the first chapter in the two-part event, S04E19 "Simone":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 "Simone": Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Guest-starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. Written by Alexi Hawley & Terence Paul Winter and directed by Liz Friedlander.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.