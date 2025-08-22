Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Shares Season 8 Filming Update

ABC's The Rookie star Deric Augustine posted a quick update on where things stand regarding filming on the 2026-premiering Season 8.

Article Summary Deric Augustine shares a Season 8 filming update as production continues on ABC's The Rookie.

Season 8 Episode 5 is in production, directed by Ryan Krayser, known for previous Rookie episodes.

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley tease a Prague opener and exciting new stories for the upcoming season.

The Rookie team discusses its success, multigenerational appeal, and hints at possible new rookies.

As filming rolls on, the cast and creative team behind ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie have been doing a fine job keeping fans posted on how things are going with Season 8 filming (and dropping some fun stuff on social media along the way). For this go-around, we've got a quick but important update from Deric Augustine (Miles Penn), who shared a look from the set that included a clapperboard with two key details. It looks like they're filming the fifth episode of the season, and that Ryan Krayser (The Goldbergs) is directing. Krayser directed two previous episodes (during Seasons 5 and 7) and served as first assistant director for 32 episodes.

The Rookie/SDCC: Fillion & Hawley Preview Season 8 & More

"I have friends who are good actors in their own right. They're calling me saying, 'Hey, man, my daughter just turned 11, and she and her friends are all crazy about 'The Rookie.' Can I please have a birthday with you?' I love that," Fillion shared about the show's success with multigenerational viewing audiences during his San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 panel earlier this summer

"I think that ultimately television, specifically television with lots of episodes with characters that you can really invest in, has become comfort food for people," added Hawley. "There's 1,000 shows on the air, but it does feel like people sort of grab lots of shows that they look forward to watching. They're an escape. I take that very seriously. It doesn't mean that bad things don't happen on our show, that there aren't stakes, that we don't go dark sometimes. People really look to us as an important storm."

After a sizzle reel was screened, spotlighting the trip to Prague in the Season 8 opener, as well as a number of new and returning cast members. "In the first episode, we go to Prague and [John] becomes James Bond in the episode. We have a lot of exciting stories for [the cast] this season," Fillion teased. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released from this weekend's SDCC panel:

Here's a look at some highlights from the panel, including that moment Fillion got everyone in attendance for a huge group video for O'Neil and much more:

And here's a look at some highlights from Fillion and Hawley's time in the Variety Studio, including what the chances are of there being a new rookie during the eighth season and more:

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on the success of "The Rookie": "It's not showing signs of stopping." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ho3C4JZrTI — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he's most recognized for his role in "The Rookie": "Everyone watches it." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o1o5dLsvK5 — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion on a potential new rookie this season: "We wouldn't go without a rookie on 'The Rookie'." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/zeps0sbqWP — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on Oscar's whereabouts in "The Rookie": "The joy of Oscar is you never know where he's going to turn up." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/aZivzEuEju — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he blackmails people to play Mafia on set of "The Rookie." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/Y2bXr9XIHT — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 starred Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) had joined the cast as Detective Graham and appeared in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

