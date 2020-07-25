The Sandman, Foundation: David S. Goyer Offers Updates at SDCC Panel

Writer and executive producer David S. Goyer spent a good chunk of his Comic-Con@Home panel "The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A" looking back on his career while also offering insight into the backstories of how film and television projects make the sometimes treacherous journey from page to screen. Moderated by Backstory Magazine publisher Jeff Goldsmith, Goyer offered a brief update on two high-profile projects he's attached to: Netflix's live-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman and Apple TV's adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" series. In the quite below, we see that Foundation has a lot more of the season filmed than we first thought, The Sandman was supposed to have cameras rolling in May, and an October return to filming should be met with cynical optimism (depends on where they are in the world production-wise).

"Yeah, the two things that were occupying most of my time prior to lockdown are these big-budget streaming adaptations of both Sandman and Isaac Asimov's "Foundation." Foundation was a little further along. We filmed about 40% of the first season when we were forced to shut down, and Sandman was supposed to start shooting in May. I believe we were in the early scripting stage. Allan Heinberg is the day-to-day showrunner on that while I'm handling Foundation and casting and things like that. So actually, ironically, both projects are hoping to start shooting again in October." Goyer went on to explain that filming on Foundation was suspended on March 12 and that his production "family" was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the entire conversation below, with The Sandman and Foundation talk starting at the 50:03 mark.

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on The Sandman, with comic book series creator Gaiman executive producing alongside Goyer. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.

Apple TV+ and Skydance Television's Foundation series stars Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Lou Llobell (Voyagers), Leah Harvey (Fighting with My Family, Les Misérables), Laura Birn (Helene, The Innocents), Terrence Mann (Sense8), and Cassian Bilton (A Devil's Harmony), Feature film helmer Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) is attached to direct pilot, which highlights The Foundation: exiles who realize that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Goyer and Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) developed the project, with Goyer serving as showrunner. Goyer also executive produces alongside Friedman, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov.