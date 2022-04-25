The Sandman Shocker! Neil Gaiman Confirms Netflix Series Really Exists

If you followed our coverage of Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) yesterday, then you know that Gaiman has been doing his part to both keep fans informed and flick away any one of a number of rumors out there. One rumor in particular that caught the social media wave last month was that the series had already been canceled. But after spending time trying to convince "twitterers" (think we just made that up) coupled with a trip back to NYC to do press, Gaiman chose to take a "reverse psychology" approach when someone asked if there would ever be anything else released about the adaptation. "No. There will never be any news about 'Sandman' on Netflix ever again. There will be no trailer, no publicity, no posters, no word of any kind. When we release the show we will do it silently and secretly and then take it down from Netflix before you get a chance to watch it," Gaiman tweeted in response. Well, Gaiman continued having some fun this evening by skillfully playing both sides of the discussion by sharing some looks from today's press day… while also denying the show's very existence. Perfect!

"There will be no news of any kind about Sandman on Netflix ever in the future. Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain," Gaiman wrote in a soon-to-be Elon Musk-owned tweet seeking to deny the show's existence, but I think it's pretty clear from the images he included that the truth is out. Sorry, The Sandman fans, but it looks like you're going to have to deal with the harsh reality that the series will- in fact- be making its way to your streaming screens later this year (now go back to harassing about an official trailer). Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet if you need further proof:

There will be no news of any kind about Sandman on Netflix ever in the future. Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain. https://t.co/BNZHJn2dFJ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like 'Downton Abbey,' but with magic.' Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2 when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes," Gaiman explained during an interview with Empire last month. And as the famed author sees it, it's that mix of themes, tones & styles that differentiates The Sandman from other fantasy series. "If you didn't like an episode of 'Game Of Thrones,' you probably won't like any other episode of 'Game Of Thrones,'" explains Gaiman. "With Sandman, it's all about surprising you. It's all about reinventing itself. It's all about taking you on a journey you've not been on before." Here's our first official look at a scene from Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.