The Savant: Jessica Chastain, Apple "Not Aligned" on Series "Pause"

The Savant star/EP Jessica Chastain is "not aligned" with Apple's decision to pull the series, explaining that it's as relevant now as ever.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced that it was pulling the upcoming Jessica Chastain-starring and executive-producing streaming series The Savant from its original September 26th premiere date. "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone 'The Savant.' We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date," Apple released in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. Though the company did not offer a reason for its decision, many believe that it had to do with the series's subject matter and how some scenes could be received in today's increasingly hostile political divide. Based on the feature from Cosmopolitan writer Andrea Stanley, Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin (aka, "The Savant"), who (according to the official series overview) "infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."

Earlier today, Chastain took to social media to make it clear that while she appreciates her working experience with the company over the years, she disagrees with Apple's decision to pull the series. "I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators, and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of 'The Savant,'" Chastain posted early on Wednesday. From there, the actress and executive producer offered examples of the "unfortunate amount of violence in the United States" from the past five years. Chastain included, "the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country."

"These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted," she continued. "I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately, it is. 'The Savant' is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when 'The Savant' is released.

Apple TV+'s The Savant follows an undercover investigator known as "The Savant" as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Alongside Chastain, The Savant also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON, Apple TV+'s The Savant is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Emmy Award winner Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Tokyo Vice), Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (Anatomy of a Scandal, House of Cards, The Americans), and nine-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA Award winner Matthew Heineman (A Private War, American Symphony, Cartel Land). David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

