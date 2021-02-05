The Serpent Queen Catherine de' Medici Drama Gets STARZ Series Order

A new period drama, The Serpent Queen, has been given a green light by STARZ and will be based on the life of Catherine de' Medici. Medici's life has been discussed in a novel, Catherine De Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, by Leonie Frieda. There will be eight episodes created that look at Catherine's life as Queen. Justin Haythe, a writer for a past favorite of mine, A Cure For Wellness, will be writing for this STARZ series alongside Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff. In charge of directing will be Stacie Passon, who has previously worked on projects like Netflix's The Punisher and The Society. There's excitement in showing the life of this 'Serpent Queen' who maintained such a large amount of influence in her reign. Through determination, the life of Catherine de' Medici became a large part of France's history. She came through the odds against her in 16th century France where she was an orphan without dowry at a time where that mattered so much for a young woman.

The Serpent Queen will follow the complexities and skilled life of Catherine as she goes from nothing to power in royalty. A woman who relied on intellect and a fun supply of black magic, this queen will be a very interesting watch on the Starz network. This network has worked on showing the lives of other queens like Catherine of Aragon in The Spanish Princess or on Elizabeth of York in The White Princess. The novel about Catherine de' Medici from which the series takes its inspiration from looks at the darker portions of her ruling in France that included necromancy and poisonings. The Serpent Queen looks like a truly interesting series and could be a great opportunity for Starz going forward.