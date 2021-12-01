The Silent Sea Preview: Netflix Sci-Fi K-Drama Blasts Off This Month

The Silent Sea is a new first: a K-Drama Science Fiction mystery on the moon. It stars Doona Bae (best known in the West for starring in the Wachowskis' unjustly canceled Sens8) and Gong Yoo finding the answers to a mystery on a lunar base. The 8-episode series arrives on December 24, on Netflix. Koreans on the moon!

Set in a future Earth that has undergone catastrophic climate change, resulting in widespread desertification that's causing worldwide famine, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. The team includes a soldier from the Space Agency and a scientist who wants to know what happened in the space station on the moon that caused the deaths of everyone there, including her sister. Soon, the team starts dying as well, as happens when you send a grim special team to the moon with guns. You might as well tell them they're going to die up there. Seriously.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Silent Sea | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-fcoSiojbY)

In space, no one can hear you scream, but this being a K-Drama thriller, you can bet money that there will be screaming. It's inevitable in Korean thrillers. Koreans on the moon! Mostly dying, probably screaming. People scream a lot before they get killed in Korean thrillers. It's practically a trope by now. The high concept here is they're going to die screaming on the moon. Nobody dies quietly in a Korean thriller.

Netflix seems to know that K-Drama is hitting it out of the park right now with the likes of Squid Game, Hellbound, Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, Inspector Khoo, Your Name, and the dozens more on the streamer. South Korea is producing the most addictive TV shows in the world right now, bypassing US shows in their popularity.

Meanwhile, Netflix has released character cards for the grim-faced cast.

The Silent Sea premieres on Netflix on December 24th.