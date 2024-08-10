Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Fox, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: d23, disney plus, fox, the simpsons

The Simpsons/Disney+ Deal Brings 4 Exclusive Episodes to Streamer

Disney+ will be the home for four exclusive episodes of Matt Groening's The Simpsons, including a two-episode Christmas-themed special.

Some big news for fans of The Simpsons coming out of Disney's D23 fan expo. First up, Disney+ subscribers will be able to check out the 35th season of the Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy beginning on October 2nd – but the news doesn't stop there. During the show's panel, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Al Jean, Mike Price, Brian Kelley, David Silverman, and Nancy Cartwright also shared that four never-before-seen episodes of the series will be available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers. First up, double-episode Christmas-themed "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" hits screens on December 17th – timed to honor the 35th anniversary of the original Christmas special. From there, The Past and the Furious" and "Yellow Planet" will hit the streaming service in the months to come. But don't think that Halloween was forgotten about, with Disney+ getting an exclusive holiday short this fall.

Set to return to FOX on Sunday, September 29th, here's a look at the official overview for the 36th season of The Simpsons:

In The Simpsons Season 36 premiere, Bart celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entire life — one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever. Season 36 also brings two terrifying Halloween episodes! In "Treehouse of Horror XXXV," giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called…Denim. In the bonus fright-fest, "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes," a tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world. The Simpsons Season 36 is exploding with amazing stories! Grampa reveals his secret past as a 1980s-era private detective, The Simpsons encounter death on vacation at a high-end resort in "Yellow Lotus," and Lisa has a blazing misadventure in the dark world of Capital City's downtown art scene.

FOX's The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!