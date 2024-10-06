Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Sideshow Bob, the simpsons

The Simpsons, Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob Make a Deal: S36 Preview

FOX released a preview clip of the upcoming "The Simpsons" Season 36 episode, "The Yellow Lotus," which features the return of Sideshow Bob.

Kelsey Grammer has earned the distinction of not only creating one of the longest-endearing live-action TV psychiatrists on television in Dr. Frasier Crane, who he's played across 21 years on NBC's Cheers and the original spinoff run of Frasier, but he's also reprising the character for the Paramount+ sequel series of the same name in 2023, currently in its second season. The actor also played the longest-running recurring role on the Fox animated series The Simpsons as "Sideshow Bob" Terwilliger, the former assistant to Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta), turned serial attempted murderer of the one who exposed his true intentions, Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) since season one. Making his triumphant return on The Simpsons season 36 episode "The Yellow Lotus," the title a parody of the HBO black dramedy The White Lotus. That's two characters over a nearly combined 60 years. Fox released a preview clip of Bob's proposed deal with the devil with the family that has been able to thwart him through all his schemes, revenge and otherwise.

Sideshow Bob Proposes a Deal with The Simpsons

The clip begins with Bob hanging up his smartphone on the balcony before going inside to a woman who's sleeping on the bed. The Simpsons looked from the adjacent hotel room. Marge tells the seated family, "We have to warn that poor woman. She's in danger." Homer (Castellaneta) responds, "But we're on vacation, and Bob's only an attempted murderer [stamping his feet on his luggage]…attempted."

"My ears are burning," Bob starts. The family yells, "Sideshow Bob!" "Hello, Simpsons," Bob responds with delight before turning to the son, "Bart."

"Don't 'Bart" me, Man!" Bart responds incredulously. "What's your evil plan this time?" "I might ask the same of you," Bob says. "I believe you and your stick-fingered family are squatting in a luxury suite meant for my wife's luggage." "How do we know you're just after her money?" Marge (Julie Kavner) asks. "Now, Marge, that hurt. I have my own fortune," Bob said. "I invented a rake with a collapsible handle. No more head bonks," before throwing the rake on the floor. When he stands on it, the hand sticks up and strikes his crotch as he squirms from the pain.

"Let's see what your options are," Bob collects himself. "A, you expose my past to my wife while I get you arrested for trespassing. B, everyone keeps quiet, and we all enjoy" revealing a giant pool with a rock pile slide with Bart going down and yelling, "Who am I to judge you, Bob?!" "Okay, fine. One week," Marge proposes. "But if your wife turns up dead even once, we're calling the cops," Homer adds to the stipulation. "Bob, who are you talking to?" Bob's wife, voiced by Chloe Fineman, asks before he tends back to her as Marge reluctantly agrees. The Simpsons airs on Sundays on Fox.

