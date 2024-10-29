Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, espn, Monday Night Football, the simpsons

The Simpsons, NFL Teaming Up for Animated ESPN MNF Simulcast

Get ready for NFL football like you have never seen it before - from Springfield? The Simpsons is taking over ESPN Monday Night Football.

FOX's The Simpsons has a long history with everything, but football is one that brings happy memories. Who can forget Homer at the Super Bowl, or coaching the youth football team? Now, ESPN and Disney are teaming up for a new crossover, this one is pretty…interesting. Following up on last year's Toy Story game broadcast, ESPN Monday Night Football on December 9th, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, will be broadcast in a live animated presentation on ESPN+ and Disney+, taking place in Springfield at Atoms Stadium. Many of the show's cast and players from the teams, as well as ESPN personalities, will voice skits that will air before and during the game, and The Simpsons themselves will get in on the action, as Bart and Homer will replace players on the field, while Marge and Lisa interview players. Maggie will even fly the Skycam.

The Simpsons Take Over MNF

The Simpsons Funday Football will cover every play and every down during the game. Each Bengals and Cowboys player will appear as a motion-enabled, animated player for the special primetime matchup. Through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by NFL's Next Gen Stats, Sony's Beyond Sports, combined with Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations' optical tracking, fans enjoying The Simpsons Funday Football will see every snap, run, pass, score, and more from the real-life Bengals and Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium as it happens. Sony's Beyond Sports makes it possible to combine two data sources: analyze, validate, enhance, translate to a 3D environment, and stream to a desired platform in real-time, and Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations' optical tracking creates dynamic player and character movement, including detailed limb movement and mannerisms."

I didn't watch the Toy Story Funday Football broadcast, but The Simpsons has me way more interested. I wish the teams were better. They are both having bad seasons so far, but this will help make the game more entertaining to watch.

