The Sinner Season 4 Key Art: Her Sins Could Drown Them All- Even Harry

Retired but still dealing with the trauma of a previous case, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Because after everything he's seen and done over the past three seasons, Ambrose finds himself questioning his own instincts and intuition as the investigation deepens. On October 13, the next chapter in Ambrose's story will be set to unfold with the return of USA Network's The Sinner for a fourth season and now we have a look at the official key art for the season that hints at another season of long-buried secrets coming to light.

Set to return for a fourth season next month, here's a look back at the official trailer for USA Network's The Sinner:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sinner: Season 4 Trailer | Premiering October 13 | USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idOVTi8aZso)

Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) were announced as joining the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black). Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.