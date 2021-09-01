The Sinner Season 4 Trailer Finds Harry Doubting His Own Intuition

With the next chapter in Harry Ambrose's (Bill Pullman) story ready o be told in a little more than a month, USA Network has released the official trailer for the fourth season of The Sinner. Retired but still dealing with the impact from the fallout of the previous season, Ambrose travels to Maine, where he becomes invested in a new mystery that only he can solve. But after everything he's seen and done over the past three seasons, Ambrose finds himself questioning his own instincts and intuition as the investigation deepens.

Set to return for a fourth season on October 13, here's a look at the official trailer for USA Network's The Sinner:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sinner: Season 4 Trailer | Premiering October 13 | USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idOVTi8aZso)

Still dealing with the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Recently, Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) were announced as joining the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black).

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.

USA Network's The Sinner (which co-starred Matt Bomer in Season 3) has proven to be an eyeball-grabber for the network, with the series another example of one that benefits from delayed viewing. The fact that it was USA Network announcing the decision was a surprise, though. Over the past few months, the network has canceled a number of scripted series (Dare Me, Treadstone, The Purge) and shifted its focus more on unscripted (and dramatically less expensive) programming (like the recently-announced Instant Family and The Rev).