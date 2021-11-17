The Sinner: USA Network Ending Bill Pullman Series After 4 Seasons

However the current case unfolds for Bill Pullman's Harry Ambrose, USA Network's The Sinner will be ending its series run one way or another when it wraps its fourth season. "It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on 'The Sinner' these past four seasons," said creator and executive producer Derek Simonds. "UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It's been an incredible journey."

Here's a look back the official trailer for what is now the fourth and final season of the series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sinner: Season 4 Trailer | Premiering October 13 | USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idOVTi8aZso)

Cindy Cheung (The Flight Attendant), Ronin Wong (The Man in the High Castle), Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown), and David Huynh (Baby) were announced as joining the cast. Cheung, Wong, and Huff will be coming on board as series regulars, with Huynh set to recur. The four join previously-announced cast members Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black). Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Like the island matriarch Meg Muldoon (Frances Fisher), Stephanie Lam (Cheung) will do anything to protect her son who becomes embroiled in a local mystery. Alongside his wife Stephanie, Mike Lam (Wong) runs a local restaurant. Although Hanover Island has been his home for many years, in times of crisis, Mike is made to feel like an outsider by long-time residents. Mike and Stephanie's son CJ Lam (Huynh) is caught between supporting his parents in their businesses on Hanover Island and his longing to establish his own life on the mainland. A dutiful lobsterman with a sensitive soul, Sean Muldoon (Huff) works for his family's business. Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.