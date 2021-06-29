The Sopranos Prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" Gets Official Trailer

While we're guessing it won't offer any resolutions to how the award-winning HBO series ended (we still think James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano lived after the screen went black), New Line Cinema's The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark looks to fill in some of the blanks on the backstory that led to the hotly-debated series finale moment- specifically, how Tony became the man that he was/is. Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, the film is set to release this fall- and now we have an extended look.

With the film set to hit theaters on October 1 (and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release), here's a look at the official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHa95iy2lF0)

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience, American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express), Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), Corey Stoll (First Man, Ant-Man), Michael Gandolfini (TV's The Deuce), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, The Big Short), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry, TV's The Rats), John Magaro (The Finest Hours, Not Fade Away), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's Shades of Blue, Goodfellas) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films).

Chase, Konner, and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich, and Richard Brener serving as executive producers. Taylor's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Kramer Morgenthau (Creed II, Thor: The Dark World), production designer Bob Shaw (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos), Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball, A Quiet Place), and costume designer Amy Westcott (The Wrestler, Black Swan).

