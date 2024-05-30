Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: george r r martin, george rrr martin, grrm, preview, the summer machine

The Summer Machine: George R.R. Martin Previews New Anthology Series

George R.R. Martin shared a look at The Summer Machine, one of the chapters of an upcoming anthology series that he's producing.

Well, this was a pleasant surprise. George R.R. Martin has checked in with a first-look image from his short film The Summer Machine, set to be one chapter in a new anthology series produced by Martin. While not many details are known, the reportedly sci-fi-themed series apparently wrapped filming recently in New Mexico. Written and directed by Michael Cassutt (The Twilight Zone), Steve Graham (Z Nation), Elias Gallegos (Dark Winds), and Mark Steinig (Killer Kafe) will produce alongside Martin (Fevre River Packet Company). "Summer is coming" was GRRM's comment on the project – a fun take on his famous "Winter is coming" line from GRRM's "Game of Thrones" novels – with Alexander Yellen (Z Nation) lensing and Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.), Charles Martin Smith (American Graffiti), and Matt Frewer (Fear the Walking Dead) starring.

Here's a look at the exclusive image from GRRM's chapter of the anthology series that was released earlier today:

FIRST LOOK! Famed fantasy writer George R.R. Martin has unveiled the first still from the set of 'The Summer Machine,' a short film that we're told will be part of a new anthology series produced by Martin https://t.co/nlHp9tpZ4T pic.twitter.com/xRmLYM6E17 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In his latest Not A Blog post ("The Adaptation Tango"), GRRM flashed back to a 2022 joint event that he participated in with Neil Gaiman – and one of the big topics that the duo addressed was their distaste for film and series creators who make changes to the books that they're adapting just for the sake of being able to say that they left their personal signature on it. Spoiler? They weren't fans of it. And two years later, GRRM doesn't think that things have gotten better.

"Everywhere you look, there are more screenwriters and producers eager to take great stories and 'make them their own," GRRM writes. "It does not seem to matter whether the source material was written by Stan Lee, Charles Dickens, Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl, Ursula K. Le Guin, J.R.R. Tolkien, Mark Twain, Raymond Chandler, Jane Austen, or… well, anyone. No matter how major a writer it is, no matter how great the book, there always seems to be someone on hand who thinks he can do better, eager to take the story and 'improve' on it. 'The book is the book, the film is the film,' they will tell you as if they were saying something profound. Then, they make the story their own. They never make it better, though. Nine hundred ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make it worse."

