The Try Guys Discuss Romeo & Juliet Live Streaming Event: Interview

Before their live virtual performance on August 10th, The Try Guys chat with us about improv, Romeo & Juliet, and guest appearances!

Before they perform improv and Shakespeare in a live-stream event, The Try Guys talk with us about their upcoming audience-driven performance in The Try Guys present Romeo & Juliet: Choose Your Own Shakespeare. Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang are set to take the stage for a one-night-only live rendition of Romeo & Juliet powered by Kiswe on August 10th at 9 PM EDT. Zach will be playing Romeo, Keith will be Juliet, and Eugene will be taking on multiple roles, including Mercutio… and Paris, and the Nurse, and the Friar. Throughout the play, fans can vote live on what happens to the actors in each scene. It's a build-your-own Shakespeare experience where fans can choose how each scene plays out. The show promises to be a wild, debaucherous, and unpredictable night.

The Try Guys Take a Unique Approach to Romeo & Juliet

Is there a costume that was your favorite from the Shakespearian fashion video?

Men's fashion had to be the favorite. We all looked like variations on Lord Farquod from Shrek, a dream role for every young man. I truly wish it was how we dressed for every video now.

Tell us about your experiences and connections with the play and reading Shakespeare.

Some of us have done Shakespeare before in high school/college, we've obviously all seen some production of Romeo and Juliet at some point, and we all love Baz Luhrmann's Romeo+Juliet (A MASTERPIECE). We've done a lot of reading of this play since we took on this project, and it's really fun to discover moments and understand the meanings and see how relatable a story really is.

Do you have a scene from the play that you're most excited for audiences to interact with? Across the board, we expect them to choose the weirdest options for the scenes, but certainly, replacing swords with various phallic options will be a standout treat in the show. How have each of you prepared for the roles you're about to step into? We've done a lot of prep, including a few weeks of rehearsals, stage combat training, working with an amazing Shakespeare coach, and generally just trying to understand and memorize a LOT of lines. And of course, we've watched Romeo+Juliet. Get your To Try Or Not To Try merch with the Mercutio ticket package!🎭 https://t.co/EuF7XTLo6K pic.twitter.com/2xglXnaeDN — The Try Guys (@tryguys) August 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet In what ways are you approaching Romeo and Juliet from a contemporary angle (outside it being a live-streamed event)? The voting on elements of the sc enes is certainly the biggest piece, but it is also exciting how we are mixing, presenting it both theatrically and for the camera. Some moments will be wide static shots and very "classic theatre," while others will have an intimacy normally reserved for film. We have invited our friends, and other YouTubers, to record interstitials that move the plot along. It's Shakespeare on the Internet! You can spy MatPat, Good Mythical Morning, the Watcher Boys, and Rosanna, among others, in our production.

Our stunning Romeo & Juliet cast is ready for you to Choose Your Own Shakespeare soon… https://t.co/EuF7XTLo6K pic.twitter.com/U1QNbr5xMK — The Try Guys (@tryguys) August 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What would you like to tell attending fans before the event on August 10th?

This will be like no other livestream (or theatrical production) you'll ever see. We've put a lot of work into figuring this out, and I think it will be a special experience for all of us.

Will there be any surprise guests or people who've been on the channel (Kwesi, Jared, Jonny, etc) appearing in the live event?

We decided to surround ourselves with professional Shakespearean actors to create the best show possible. While there will be a couple of familiar faces, we wanted to highlight some of the great theatre talents in Los Angeles with this project!

