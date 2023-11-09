Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, TUA, umbrella academy

The Umbrella Academy Cast Teases Final Season (VIDEO); S04 Key Art

Set to hit Netflix in 2024, The Umbrella Academy cast teases what's in store for the final season; new Season 4 key art was released.

Article Summary The Umbrella Academy cast teases the final season in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Season 4 key art unveiled, offering fans some clues to what's to come.

Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy will debut its fourth & final season in 2024.

Previously, Steve Blackman shared a storyboard hinting at a "Power. Unhinged." moment during the final season.

Back in October, the cast of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy celebrated the birthday of Sir Reginald Hargreeves's (Colm Feore) kids to remind us that the six-episode fourth & final season would be making its way back to our screens in 2024. And that brings us to Geeked Week 2023 and some really big news for TUA fans. While we still don't have a date or month yet, we are getting a look at some really cool Season 4 key art. But that's far from all…

Along with a poster that's worth a solid hour over-analyzing all by itself, the cast of the hit streaming series also took part in a Season 4 featurette, offering fans some very interesting clues as to how it's all going to end (we're assuming no matter what, it's going to be very, very loud and reality-altering). Here's a look:

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was earlier this year when showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

