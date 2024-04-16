Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, The Umbrella Academy, TUA

The Umbrella Academy Final Season Brings "Closure," Answers: Min

The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min shares what it was like filming the final season, teasing that "a lot of questions" will be answered.

Article Summary Justin H. Min teases "real sense of closure" in The Umbrella Academy's final season.

Last season to answer brewing questions, offering answers fans have been waiting for.

Steve Blackman previews intense power dynamics with cryptic storyboard posts.

Season 4 concludes the Netflix series on August 8th, wrapping up characters' arcs.

It was around the end of March when we last checked in with Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy. That was when howrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman shared the news that post-production on the six-episode fourth & final season had wrapped. Now, with the final chapters set to hit the streaming service on August 8th, we're getting a chance to hear from series star Justin H. Min regarding what it was like filming Season 4 knowing that it would be the final run, teasing that the final episodes will bring a "real sense of closure" to the series.

"We filmed the final season last year, the first half of last year. It was incredibly emotional, but we were just so thankful to have the opportunity to sort of close out the story. So many shows, unfortunately, get prematurely canceled, but we knew going in this was gonna be our final season, so our writers and our showrunner had the opportunity to wrap up all the storylines," Min shared with Collider during an interview in support of his film The Greatest Hits. "It was just such an incredible opportunity for us to say goodbye to our characters, but also to our amazing crew in Toronto, our amazing directors, and everyone that we've known throughout the four seasons."

While he's sworn to spoiler secrecy regarding specifics, Min did tease that viewers can expect "a lot of questions" to be answered by the time the credits roll on the series finale. "In terms of what to expect, I'll probably be killed if I say something. But I think I can tease. There are a lot of questions that have been brewing throughout the seasons of the show, and I do think they really do get answered in this final season. I think there's a real sense of closure, so I'm excited for the fans who've been waiting for certain answers to get those," Min added.

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

