The Umbrella Academy: Five Explains His Time Travel Mess in 35 Seconds

With only "Luther" day to go until Netflix's The Umbrella Academy ends up tossed across Dallas' timestream (and back on our screens for a second season), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Vanya (Ellen Page) have distilled the essence of the first season down to only 35 seconds. Sure, it's missing quite a bit of detail but to at least understand what's going on when the series' return kicks off (see below), here's our not-so-precise time traveler's bare-bones breakdown of when everyone is:

Vanya and Five recap Season 1 in 35 seconds. Any questions? ☕️ pic.twitter.com/Aa6MqUZ0eM — Netflix (@netflix) July 30, 2020

So now, the kick-off to second season opener "Right Back Where We Started" (directed by Sylvain White and written by Steve Blackman) should make much more sense: Five (Aidan Gallagher) landing in Dallas… just in time to watch the Soviets attacking the US troops?!? Yup, it's that other apocalypse that we were told about- but at least this one comes with a sweet Frank Sinatra soundtrack.

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.