The Umbrella Academy Podcast: Gerard Way, Emmy Raver-Lampman & More

For those of you who either wrapped up the second season of The Umbrella Academy already (watching again?) or are choosing to pace yourself and prolong the enjoyment, Netflix is offering a little something special to help enhance the Hargreeves experience. Released every Wednesday between July 29 and August 26, Behind The Scenes: The Umbrella Academy is a weekly podcast series that takes viewers' eardrums behind the scenes of the time-twisted series to show us how our dysfunctional family of superheroes made the leap from page to screen- and now you can check out the first two episodes below.

In the first episode, writer/co-creator Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), illustrator/co-creator Gabriel Ba, and showrunner Steve Blackman walk viewers through how the comic book series came to be, how it's been received over the years, and how the process of bringing it to streaming screens first began:

In the second episode, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) discusses the parallels between her character's storyline as a Civil Rights organizer in the 1960s and the state of the world that we find ourselves currently in:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.