The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Had Elliot Page Feeling Like a Kid Again

Elliot Page shares how the action sequences made him feel while filming the fourth & final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Setting aside the huge reality check that we're talking about the fourth & final season of the series, last month was a pretty good month for fans looking for intel on Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy. Along with a brief look at what's to come in a 2024 trailer for the streaming service, we learned that the "family reunion" was set for Thursday, August 8th. Shortly after, the streamer released a series of character posters – each showing the person we got to know during the first season entering from the left, while a tease of how they look heading in the fourth season has them walking off the poster to the right. Now, we're getting some insight into the final season's action scenes from series star Elliot Page. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a profile interview in support of his new film Close to You, Page teased that the action scenes brought him back to his childhood. "I was having so much fun. I was like six years old in my bedroom," Page revealed – now, here's hoping we get to see some of those scenes sooner rather than later.

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

