The Waiting Author Michael Connelly Introduces New Ballard/Bosch Novel

In a new video post, bestselling author Michael Connelly introduces his new Ballard/Bosch novel, The Waiting - releasing on October 15th.

We're taking a break from the live-action world of author Michael Connelly to shine a spotlight on his literary world. On October 15th, Connelly's Det. Renée Ballard's and Harry Bosch's paths will cross in the bestselling author's new novel The Waiting (print, eBook & audiobook) – with the author offering readers a look at the first three chapters to make the wait between now and October a wee bit little easier. But earlier today, Connelly posted a video introduction to The Waiting, offering some insights into what readers can expect. Without going into spoilers before you check out the video above, Connelly caught us by surprise when he revealed one of the cases that Ballard and Maddie Bosch will be looking into – probably Hollywood's most infamous murder case.

Before a look back at the official overview of The Waiting, here's what you need to know about joining Connelly's book club. First, it's free – all you need to do to sign up is offer up an email address. On Tuesday, November 12th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT), there will be a live online Crowdcast to discuss the new novel – with members available to check out a recording of the vent if they can't take part in it live. Connelly and his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, will offer a deep-dive discussion about the writing and editing of the book, the character development, and plot twists. In addition, the duo will field questions from members and maybe even tease what's still to come. If you sign up, then you can look forward to exclusive videos offering insights into Connelly's writing process, links, and bonus information via email before the event to enhance your reading experience.

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

