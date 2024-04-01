Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC Posts Official "Book of Carol" Look

AMC released the official sneak preview video for Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

If you're reading this then we're assuming that you checked out the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. If you checked it out on AMC on Sunday night, then you were also treated to a new teaser and a special sneak preview for Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. But if you checked it out on AMC+, you might've missed it. While social media wasn't lacking when it came to sharing a look at what hit our screens (including Reedus's accounts), AMC released an official version earlier today (much nicer than the Twitter/X version we posted on Sunday night after it aired). In the extended look at the second season of the hit TWD spinoff series, Daryl leads a very different kind of "French Resistance" while Carol insists on some answers about her friend's whereabouts – and silence is not an option.

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

