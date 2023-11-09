Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, season 2, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Manish Dayal Joins "Book of Carol" Cast

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - "The Book of Carol" is welcoming Manish Dayal (The Resident) to the cast in a major recurring role.

It's been close to a month since the news hit that the second season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon would be officially subtitled "The Book of Carol" – answering the question that fans have been asking since the spinoff series was first announced. Yes, Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier will be joining the cast as a series regular. Now, we're beginning to learn more about the newcomers set to join the cast for Season 2 – beginning with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Manish Dayal (The Resident) has been set for a major recurring role in the 2024-returning series. Based on the character profile that was released, Dayal's Ash is an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. AMC Networks' spinoff series was one of the series that received a strike waiver to continue production on the upcoming season.

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

