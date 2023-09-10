Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, norman reedus, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Reedus Thanks TWD Family in New Post

Thanks to the AMC/SAG-AFTRA agreement, Norman Reedus shared some thoughts with the TWD Family ahead of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

With the Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon currently streaming on AMC+, ahead of its AMC premiere later on tonight, we're getting a chance to hear from Reedus personally. No… we're not talking about an interview from that time long ago when the AMPTP wasn't dragging its heels when it came to cutting a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA and WGA. We're talking about an actual Instagram post that went live this afternoon. How? Because AMC Networks set an example that other AMPTP members should follow – they agreed to the proposals that SAG-AFTRA was looking for, which meant that work on "Daryl Dixon," "The Ones Who Live," and Interview with the Vampire could restart. That also meant that Reedus was free to thank everyone – from the fans to the show's creators, cast & production crew – for all of their love & support. "This post is to say thank you. I'm deeply honored to have such a crew in France and America working so beautifully to make this show. And I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity. And to the fans watching the show, my deepest gratitude. Really. I love all of you. This is just a thank you to all of you. I've always wanted this to be OUR show, and the family keeps growing and growing. Thank you," Reedus shares at one point in the post – which also included a number of personal looks at the making of the spinoff series.

Here's a look at Reedus' post from earlier today – followed by the full text of the caption accompanying it:

Tonight is the premier of the walking dead-daryl dixon I haven't posted out of respect for my union and fellow film makers amc has signed an interim waiver allowing me to post and I stand by my union in full support. And I'm proud to say that amc agreed to the terms my union asked for ❤️ This post is to say thank you I'm deeply honored to have such a crew in France and America working so beautifully to make this show. And I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity. And to the fans watching the show my deepest gratitude. Really. I love all of you. This is just a thank you to all of you I've always wanted this to be OUR show and the family keeps growing and growing. Thank you 🙏 ❤️ (I'm stuck in a thunderstorm on the Appalachian trail at the moment somewhere in the mountains I hope everyone enjoys tonight. So the bike selfie) 😎 So much love ❤️

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Preview

With AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 10th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series so far – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!