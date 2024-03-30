Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02 Reminder Teaser Targets "Caryl" Fans

AMC posted a reminder teaser targeting "Caryl" fans about Sunday night's look at AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

Earlier this week, we learned that a first look at Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol would be hitting screens this Sunday night – following the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Giancarlo Esposito-starring Parish. From a timing standpoint, we would recommend tuning into AMC at 11:05 pm ET if it's running at the end of Parish (unless you're enjoying the show – in which case, you can just sit back, relax, and wait for the preview) – though the teaser reminder that was released today reads that it will be "during" the show – so "Caryl" fans, take note!

Here's a look at the teaser getting the word out about Sunday night's exclusive look at AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol:

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

