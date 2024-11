Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, season 3, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol S03 Filming Begins

Norman Reedus confirmed that filming on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol Season 3 was officially underway in Madrid, Spain.

We're not sure what was more of a worse-kept secret for most of 2024 – that AMC's highly-anticipated Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol would be coming back for a third season (with rumblings of a fourth?) and that filming would be shifting over to in and around Madrid, Spain. Of course, we mean that in the best way possible because it's added to the excitement as we head into the spinoff series' return next month. But now, we get to take a second and celebrate what's to come because Reedus confirmed earlier today (after social media shared looks at how pre-production was going over the past few days) that filming is officially underway.

Looking ahead, the official overview/logline released when the news of a third season dropped reads: "Season Three tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse." Here's a look at Reedus' post from earlier today, confirming that filming was officially underway in Madrid, Spain:

Here's a look back at the newest mini-teaser that was released this weekend for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens beginning on September 29th:

"It was a little weird, but then again, it wasn't because both of our characters are very adaptive. It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted, what she was trying to do. So that part was easy," McBride shared during an interview with EW about how it was surprisingly easier to get back into the swing of things than some would expect. That said, don't mistake McBride's words to mean that it's the same Carol we've come to know and love.

"She is determined. But it's a different type of fearlessness that's driven by her determination to find her friend — and also by the headspace that we find Carol in, which will be revealed." You know, that radio communication between the two did sound a bit concerning – but McBride wasn't offering more than that – but Reedus did drop this very interesting line: "There's a lot of action in season 2. There's a lot of business and a lot of very heartfelt moments. There's also a lot of hero stuff with Melissa. It's beautiful."

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

