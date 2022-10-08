The Walking Dead: Dead City Images Find Negan On The Outs With Maggie

Even though AMC's The Walking Dead ended its convention run at New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier today, that doesn't mean there wasn't time to celebrate the TWD's spinoff future. And that was the case with the upcoming Lauren Cohan (Maggie) & Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Along with learning that the team's on the fifth of the 6-episode season, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple also revealed that the series would hit screens in April 2023. And just to make sure fans knew exactly how intense things are about to get, they also released new preview images… including one that shows Maggie with a knife to Negan's throat. Uh-oh…

With Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawaii), Željko Ivanek (Damages), and Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) also set to star, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today as part of NYCC:

Thanks to a recent EW profile, we have some very interesting updates on what viewers can expect when Cohan & Morgan enter "Dead City." Here's a look at what we learned:

McDermott On NYC in TWD: The series will spotlight "Negan and Maggie's journey onto the isle of Manhattan, where the bridges and tunnels were blown up at the onset of the pandemic because the walker herd had just overrun the island and it's been left that way for 12 years. And so now it's a 2 million walker-strong herd that is dominating the streets and making it treacherous and dangerous."

Morgan Returned Because "The Story Was So Good": "If you had told me that a year ago that I would be doing it, I would've said, 'There's no way. I'm going to end this and walk away. I think that 'The Walking Dead' ending and walking away from it would've been a noble thing for us all to do. But the story was so good and so worth telling that it simply came down to, I couldn't say no. And I felt invigorated and wanted to continue it."

Cohan on How Series Lets Them Explore Some "Dark" Places: "The story that [showrunner Eli Jorné] has written lets us really go into the dark night of the soul in a way that you don't always get to do with a huge cast. When people say to me, 'Wow, you've been doing that show so long,' I say, 'And I hope I do it forever.'"

How "Excitement and Fan Mania" Surrounding Series Reminds Morgan of TWD: "There's been 200 people out to watch us film, which reminds me very much of how it was when I first got on 'The Walking Dead.' It was that kind of excitement and fan mania. And so to have that again, it's super cool."