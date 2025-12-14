Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Simpson, Garcia Signal Season 3 Wrap

Jimmi Simpson and Aimee Garcia posted on social media that they've wrapped filming the third season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City.

We've got some good news to share with fans who've been anxiously awaiting the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Less than a month after Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) shared a look at how he was spending his birthday on the set with Morgan, Cohan, and Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Criminal Minds: Evolution), Simpson and Garcia have taken to social media to signal that they've wrapped Season 3 filming.

"We just smashed season three of @twd_deadcity – huge love to @jeffreydeanmorgan & @laurencohan for their crazy talent and making me part of the family. And to @raulcastillo & @aimeegarcia4realz for being my partners in grime the season. Love alla you guys 🧟❤️," Simpson wrote, sharing an image of himself holding "Lucille II":

"That's a wrap! Thx for the yummy "Renata" bday cake & heartfelt wrap day 🥹🎂 @laurencohan @raulcastillo @jimmisimpson you are magic 🪄Miss you crazy cats already. Hasta pronto familia! @harvardsweetboutique this cake was EPIC!" Garcia wrote in her Instagram post, confirming that she had wrapped filming heading into the weekend (and was celebrating her birthday, too):

In the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Aimee Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered.

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

