The Walking Dead DoP Shares BTS Looks at TWD Final Filming Days

So far this week, AMC's The Walking Dead has announced that Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) would be starring in the six-episode spinoff series Isle of the Dead. Set to premiere in 2023, the project takes the two to the streets of New York City. Add to that the recent casting news for Tales of the Walking Dead and the eagerly-anticipated Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff, and you can't help feeling like the future's looking pretty bright for the franchise- at least behind the scenes. In fact, it's almost enough to make you forget that we've reached the halfway point of the long-running series' final season. Almost. Because we also have Director of Photography Duane Charles Manwiller bringing us back down to reality with his Instagram updates on how things are going this week as they film the final episode of the finale season.

We're going to give you a minute to let that sink in as we take you on a tour of Manwiller's recent updates:

In the first post, it's the end of the first day of filming the final episode, and Cailey Fleming aka Judith is going airborne while on location at a beach/shore setting:

And on the second day, we were treated to "Zombies in the mist though Manwiller was careful to too show too much because… well… spoilers:

And finally, we have today- the third day of filming on the final episode of the final season. This time around, we get a look at franchise director, executive producer, and visual effects icon Greg Nicotero in action:

Now here's a look at this weekend's chapter, The Walking Dead S11E12 "The Lucky Ones":

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 "The Lucky Ones": Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop; Ezekiel finds himself lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max's story. Directed by Tawnia McKiernanand written by Vivian Tse.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.