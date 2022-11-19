The Walking Dead Fan Adele Obsessing Over Series Finale, Too

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead hits our screens, you can vibe the emotions building on social media from the fans (us included). And as much as we know that the franchise's fanbase is massive and diverse, it was still a pleasant surprise to learn that award-winning singer/songwriter Adele was a fan. But it wasn't so nice to hear that she's dreading the series ending as much as we all are- and she made sure the folks attending the opening performance of "Weekends With Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas know about it. "I've got a lot to tell you. It's a bloody massive week for me. It is the 'Walking Dead' finale on Sunday- can you believe that? Do we have any 'Walking Dead' fans here? I've been obsessed with 'The Walking Dead' for over a decade, and on Sunday, it is all coming to an end… and obviously, it's opening night and the Grammys and the World Cup." We're feeling your pain, Adele… we're feeling your pain.

A Look at AMC's The Walking Dead Series Finale "Rest in Peace"

In the following image gallery for "Rest in Peace" (directed by Greg Nicotero, with story by Kang and the teleplay by Corey Reed & Jim Barnes), there are two big takeaways that jump out to us. First, seeing Judith (Cailey Fleming) moving around means our speculation theory was dead wrong (which we're very happy about). And then there's that image of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sitting across from each other. That one image speaks so much on an emotional level and leaves me wondering if we'll see some narrative threads leading into their spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

AMC released a featurette that finds Judith narrating the journey that not only she's taken but also Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carl (Chandler Riggs). And while we're trying to sound "cool guy snarky," we're just doing that to mask the fact that the following compilation really is a punch to the heart. Though it's a compilation of the openings that we've seen so far, seeing them edited together makes a big difference. And that (somewhat) hopeful ending showing Michonne and Rick? Yup, that hooked us in hard. Now here's a look at "Judith Grimes Tells Her Journey," followed by a look back at the previews for "Rest in Peace":

TWD: The Finale Event Schedule Info & Trailer

And now… from red-carpet interviews, the series finale, and a star-studded edition of Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick, here's a look at how this weekend's The Walking Dead Finale Event is stacking up:

And here's a look at Hardwick offering a rundown of what's in store for the series finale this Sunday night: