The Walking Dead: Gurira, Gimple Start "The Ones Who Live" Countdown

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Danai Gurira & showrunner Scott M. Gimple checked in with fans post-teaser release on social media.

Though the newest teaser for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live may have dropped on Sunday night, it's safe to say that fans will still be buzzing about it through the holiday weekend. With a countdown that's now down to only double-digits before its February 25th premiere, series co-creators Gurira and Scott M. Gimple (who also serves as showrunner) are checking in via social media to let fans know that it's all been worth the wait. "We're SO excited that we finally get to announce that #TheOnesWhoLive premieres February 25th on AMC and AMC+ #Richonne," wrote Gurira in her post – which includes a look at Gurira, Gimple & Lincoln. Gimple added in his post, "Hope you liked the latest look last night. We're working hard through the next 97 days to bring you something great," which included a look at what appears to be the hat for the show's production – a hat that we have a feeling folks are going to want (as Yvette Nicole Brown mentions in the comments section).

Here's a look at Gurira & Gimple's posts – followed by a look back at what we know about the spinoff series so far:

The cast for the highly-anticipated spinoff also includes Pollyanna McIntosh returning as Jadis, Terry O'Quinn in the role of Beale, and Matt Jeffries in the role of Nat. With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

