The Walking Dead Has Love for TUA, The Boys, I May Destroy You & More

You have to give it to the fine folks over at Skybound's The Walking Dead Twitter account. Coming out of Comic-Con@Home with a list of big news announcements for all three series (see below), you couldn't blame them if they they spent the next eight weeks just blowing up our screens with one promo after another. Whether it's the Talk Dead to Me podcast series or the "Who Is…?" comics/television series comparison video series, Skybound's been doing a really great job overall vibing with the fanbase in ways uniquely different than what we get from the AMC Networks accounts.

A perfect example of how good things are on the social media side hit on Friday when the team posted eight series that get their "walker seal of approval" to binge between now and October: Netflix's Dark and The Umbrella Academy (with season 2 premiering today), HBO's I May Destroy You, Hulu's Normal People, HBO Max's Search Party, TNT's Snowpiercer, The CW's The 100, and Amazon Prime's The Boys (taking flight this September). Here's a look at the tweet, followed by trailers for the series in case any catch your eye:

Back on the television side of The Walking Dead universe, it was confirmed during Comic-Con@Home that the tenth season of The Walking Dead will officially wrap up on Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET; followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 pm ET. Bigger News? While it was confirmed that there won't an eleventh season in 2020, they are working on an "extended" season 10 that will include 6 additional episodes that are projected to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.