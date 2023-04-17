The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire Short-Form Series Set AMC Networks' Content Room has short-form series spinoffs planned, including ones from Interview with the Vampire & The Walking Dead.

If you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe and Anne' Rice's Immortal Universe, then AMC Networks made some announcements earlier today that you definitely want to check out. Along with announcing that their AMC+ streaming service will be implementing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier, AMC Networks is expanding its programming slate from Content Room. Created in 2020 to digitally build upon a number of AMC's properties as well as showcase original series like Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn's Cooper's Bar (officially confirmed for a second season of 30-minute episodes) and Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo's Bottomless Brunch. So here's a look at what this all means for TWD & Interview with the Vampire fans:

More Tales from the TWDU (working title): The six-part short-form scripted series is set in an around the TWD universe, with TWDU creative head Scott Gimple spearheading the project. While it wasn't made clear in the initial announcement, it would appear that this would take the place of a second season of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead but that hasn't been confirmed or denied at the time of this writing.

"Night Island": Another six-part short-form series, this one is based on Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire as well as The Queen of the Damned and is set to hit across all AMC Networks digital, streaming, and linear platforms near the end of the year. Written by Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 2 writer Jonathan Ceniceroz, with Mark Johnson's Gran Via supervising, the story focuses on two art thieves who go undercover on Night Island to steal a legendary (and valuable) painting. But it doesn't take long before they realized they picked the worst place in the world to be – and that going to jail would be their best-case scenario.

"This year's Content Room Originals boast alignment with some of AMCN's biggest franchises and fan-favorite talent," said Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks, when the news was first announced earlier today. "By listening to what our fans want and developing with an eye towards partner collaboration, the opportunities for success are unlimited."