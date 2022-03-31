The Walking Dead: Kang & Reedus Make Final Filming Feel All Too Real

So if you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead and you haven't heard the news, you might want to sit down. As Director, EP & Visual Effects Icon Greg Nicotero and series star Norman Reedus confirmed in a video they shared through social media, the final day of filming on the long-running series has officially wrapped. Yeah, a punch to our guts, too. But just to prove just how much we don't like suffering alone, we also have series showrunner & EP Angela Kang also marking the monumental occasion (with help from series star Lauren Cohan) and Reedus sharing his own post this time.

"Last day of filming on ['The Walking Dead']. Thanks to everyone who's sent well wishes to those of us who work on the show today. It's been an amazing ride (+ Love you, [Lauren Cohan])," Kang wrote in the caption to her post, along with a quick mini-clip of her posing with Cohan:

"That's a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was," Reedus wrote in the following post, along with two nostalgic trips back in time:

This weekend's penultimate episode of Season 11 Part 2 "Trust" (directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt) has a lot on its plate after how things ended between our heroes and the Commonwealth in the last episode of AMC's The Walking Dead (check out our review here). We have a very strung-out Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), Daryl (Reedus), and Commonwealth troopers coming a-callin' on Maggie (Cohan) at Hilltop- and it's not for coffee and to catch up on old times. Meanwhile, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) continue digging deeper into the Commonwealth, especially Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). And Ezekiel (Khary Payton) looks to do some good with his new lease on life but that might end up leading "The King" down a very dark path when more truths about the Commonwealth come to light.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.